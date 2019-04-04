editorial image

Easter in Sunderland: Your cracking pictures of decorated eggs as children get creative

The Easter holidays are just around the corner - but before the schools break up, you and your little ones have been getting crafty.

We put a call out for you to share pictures of your decorated eggs, and you really have delivered! We have got cartoon characters, animal friends and scenes of fun complete with paint, glitter and cardboard. Take a look through our pictures and check out some of these creations.

Easter eggs by Tye, 9, from Grange Park. Picture: Ann Mary Jackson.
Easter eggs by Maizie Anderson, 9, from Easington Lane Primary School. Picture: Ashley Amber Anderson.
Picture: Chaz Maconochie.
Easter eggs by Amelia Dawson from Year 4 at St Paul's C.E. Primary School. Picture: Claire Dawson.
