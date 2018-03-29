Easter family fun at Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens

Family fun is the name of the game at Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens this Easter holiday.

The museum is offering a series of activity sessions to suit all ages, with a range of themes from dinosaurs and ceramics, to portraits and collage.

Many of the children's activities are based around the BP Portrait Award Exhibition 2017, on loan from the National Portrait Gallery until Sunday, June 10, which is a collection of work from the most prestigious portrait painting competition in the world.

The range of children and family activities includes;

*Dinosaur Egg Hunt - until Sunday, April 15

Can you find the dinosaur eggs hidden among the exhibits and displays ? Find each one and crack the mystery code to win a dinosaur themed prize with £2.50 entry available from the museum shop.

*Arty backpacks - until Sunday 10 June

Borrow a backpack and explore the amazing portraits in the BP Portrait Award Exhibition with 'Eddy the Teddy' and try different puzzles and challenges. The activity is free but donations are welcome.

*Clay Faces - Wednesday, April 4

- 'Clay faces' are one hour sessions at 10.30am, 11.45am and 2pm with the chance to make a clay portraits inspired by those on display in the BP Portrait Award exhibition. Tickets £2 per child are available from museum reception or www.ticketsource.co.uk/event/238280

*Dino Masks - Friday, April 6

Drop in between 11am - 12.30pm or 1.30 - 3pm to decorate a dinosaur mask to take home. The activity is free but donations are welcome.

*Collage Portraits - Wednesday, April 11

- Children and their families can join hourly sessions at 10.30am, 11.45am and 2pm to make a collage portrait inspired by the BP Portrait Award using different materials, with tickets £2 available from museum reception or www.ticketsource.co.uk/event/238284

*Pop-Up Dinosaur Cards - Friday, April 13

Between 11am - 12.30pm and 1.30-3pm there's the chance to make a pop-up dinosaur inspired by those on display in the Winter Gardens. The activity is free but donations are welcome.

Sunderland City Council Assistant Head of Service (Museums, Heritage and Arts) Trina Murphy said: "We want to encourage as many people of all ages as we can to come to the Sunderland Museum, Library and Winter Gardens, which is a truly wonderful place to visit in the very heart of the city centre next to beautiful Mowbray Park.

"This latest in our regular Museum programme of family activities, is to give children a taste of the many things to enjoy here in the hope they'll return and become regular, future visitors.

"For the adults bringing them along, it also provides the opportunity to pop into see the BP Portrait Award 2017 exhibition as part of its national tour of the UK's leading galleries."