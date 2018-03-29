Easter bin collection details revealed

Council bosses say there will be no change to bin collections over the Easter weekend in Sunderland.

All collections due on Good Friday will take place as normal.

For residents who have signed up to the garden waste collection service, the first collections will take place next week or the week after, depending on your collection week.

The brown bins will be collected on the same day as the green bin.

Residents can still sign up online at www.sunderland.gov.uk/gardenwaste



Anyone who is unsure of when their collection day is can check www.sunderland.gov.uk/bindays for a full collection calendar.



Full information on what can and can’t be recycled can be found at www.sunderland.gov.uk/bluebin.



