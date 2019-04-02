Easter bank holiday weather forecast: This is what the weather is set to be like in the North East

Easter will be shortly upon us, but with the bank holiday weekend just around the corner what is the weather set to be like in the North East?

This is the current weather forecast for the Easter bank holiday weekend.

Looking further ahead

Although the beginning of this month is set to see some generally unsettled conditions, according to the Met Office it will gradually become “more settled through to mid month.”

The driest weather is likely to be across the north of the UK and although temperatures are likely to start off close to normal, eastern coasts will be colder at times, accompanied by an easterly wind.

“As it turns more settled temperatures may become warmer in places, but with the risk of overnight frost,” adds the Met Office.

Easter weekend weather

Although the Met Office elaborates that “as is typical for spring, there is a lot of uncertainty in the forecast as we go further through April,” conditions towards the end of the month are set to be settled and warm.

The weather is most likely to stay fairly settled, but some wetter interludes are still possible from time to time.

However, these are set to mainly affect the south and southwest of the UK.

The weather towards the middle and end of April is set to see fairly warm temperatures, coinciding with the Easter bank holiday weekend.

The Met Office said, “Temperatures are likely to be above the average for the time of year, becoming rather warm towards the end of April.”

This week’s weather

Today (2 April), the North East is set to see scattered showers, some of which will be heavy with a risk of hail and isolated thunder. Showers will also turning wintry across the hills.

Tonight will see showers easing off during the evening in some parts, but persisting along coastal areas. It will turn colder with more persistent rain later in the night, perhaps wintry at lower levels and frosty in places.

Wednesday (3 April), will see some further showers, occasionally heavy and wintry over the hills and potentially merging into longer spells at times. It will be drier but rather cold overnight, with a widespread frost.

“Some sun and isolated showers Thursday. Dry, bright with patchy fog early on Friday. Cloudier, possibly rain on Saturday,” add the Met Office.