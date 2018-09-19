Dust cloud returns on A19 in Sunderland as drivers urged to take care in Storm Ali

Have your say

Drivers have been urged to slow down after a dust cloud has reappeared on the A19 as Storm Ali batters Wearside.

Footage of the cloud shows the thick dust making visibility difficult for drivers on the A19.

Jona Mcghin filmed the video while heading northbound on the A19 between Seaham and Sunderland at 2.30pm today.

Strong winds are blowing across a neighbouring field which is causing a thick cloud of dust to spread across both lanes.

The dust cloud first appeared yesterday on the busy road near the junction with the A690.

Northumbria Police have warned to drivers to take care in the strong winds.

A spokesman for the force said: "Motorists are advised of widespread disruption to road network due to high winds, with trees, branches and other debris blocking carriageways. Essential travel only is advised."

The dust cloud is making visibility difficult. Video by Jona Mcghin

Howling winds are expected to hit 50-60mph across Wearside as Storm Ali batters the UK.

The force of ferocious winds which are battering Sunderland have pulled down a brick wall.

A yellow weather warning from the Met Office is in place until 10pm tonight.