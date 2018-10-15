Durham’s Ramside Estates pledges its support for armed forces community

A leading North East hotel and hospitality group has formally pledged its support for the armed forces community.

Durham-based Ramside Estates, which owns hotels and bars across the region, made a formal commitment to the Armed Forces Covenant at a special ceremony on Wednesday.

And they were joined at the event by senior officers and serving personnel from The Royal Navy, Royal Air Force and The Army headquarters at Catterick, alongside representatives from the Ministry of Defence.

The Armed Forces Covenant is a promise from the nation that those who serve and have served – and their families.

It promises that they will be treated fairly; recognising those who have performed military duties, uniting the country and demonstrating the value of their contribution.

Companies which opt to sign the document commit to providing support for veterans they employ along with appreciating the needs of their staff serving in the reserve forces.

In real terms, this also includes offering special rates to members of the community and supporting local cadet units.

Managing director John Adamson, who signed the Covenant on behalf of Ramside Estates and its subsidiary companies, was delighted to be able to show the group’s commitment in such a concrete way and said he hoped others would follow suit.

“By signing the Covenant, Ramside Estates has pledged its ongoing support to the armed forces community - something about which I am passionate,” he said.

The Covenant is also formed to support those serving in the territorial services,.

One person who will benefit is Ramside Hall Hotel’s chef Daniel Hodgson.

Daniel is a Rifleman with nearby Reserve Unit, 8 Battalion The Rifles. He also attended the ceremony.

“Ramside Estates is an armed forces-friendly organisation and we have long been committed to supporting the employment of veterans of all ages, along with their families and partners,” said Mr Adamson.

“I am delighted to have officially put our name to such an important and worthwhile initiative.

“I hope many of the region’s other companies and groups will be doing the same,” he added.