Durham rugby player who died on tour of Sri Lanka is named

A Durham rugby player who died while on a tour of Sri Lanka has been named by his club.

Thomas Howard, 25, passed away while visiting South Asia with Durham City RFC.

His team-mate Tom Baty, 26, remains in hospital.

The pair were both admitted to hospital in Colombo in the country after suffering breathing problems.

A statement on Durham City RFC's website read: "The Club is now in a position to confirm the names of the two members of the touring party that received medical attention in Sri Lanka.

"The deceased is Thomas Howard, 25 from Durham City.

"He was admitted to hospital in Colombo after suffering breathing problems on Sunday, 13th May.

"Tom Baty, 26 also from Durham City was admitted to hospital in Colombo after suffering breathing problems on Sunday, 13th May and remains in hospital receiving treatment.

"The Howard and Baty families have requested that their right to privacy is respected.

"Further information will be provided when available."

Tributes have been paid to Mr Howard on Durham City RFC's Facebook page.

One said: "Horrific news."

Another said: "Dreadful news our thoughts and prayers go out to the families."