Fire fighters are dealing with a major blaze in Durham

The Echo has heard from people stuck in their cars in heavy traffic as a result of the blaze.

The County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue service said firefighters from Durham, Spennymoor, High Handenhold and Newton Aycliffe were mobilised to the scene just after 2pm this afternoon.

They urged people to avoid travelling into the city centre.

The service said: “There are currently eight crews at scene of a fire at the Milburngate development in Durham City.

“We would like to confirm there are no reports of an explosion and our crews are dealing with large fire in the construction site.

“Our colleagues from Durham Constabulary have closed the surrounding roads while our crews bring the fire under control.

“One person has been treated for smoke inhalation at the scene.

“Local residents are asked to close their windows and doors.

“Please avoid the area and find an alternative route home.”

Durham Constabulary said: “Milburngate Bridge, Framwellgate and Crossgate Peth is currently closed.

“We are asking people to avoid the area and find an alternative route.”