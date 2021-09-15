The County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue service said firefighters from Durham, Spennymoor, High Handenhold and Newton Aycliffe were mobilised to the the Milburngate development in Durham City just after 2pm on Wednesday, September 15.

The service said that, on arrival at the scene, crews discovered there was a fire in a cavity wall running along the outside of the development.

They urged people to avoid travelling into the city centre and for commuters to find an alternative route home. Local residents were also asked to stay at home and close windows and doors.

Area manager Keith Wanley said there were eight crews at site and that they were “working hard to bring this to a safe resolution.” One person has been treated for smoke inhalation at the scene.

He confirmed that the fire was only in the cavity wall and added: “We have heard there have been reports of an ecplosion. There have been no reports of an explosion on site. It’s just a fire in a cavity wall.

"What the public may see is smoke swelling up as the wind changes direction, which may have give them concern for that, but that’s just where the wind is turning and increasing the intensity of the smoke.

"I’d advise members of the public to please stay out of the smoke. The police have got the roads shut off in the area to prevent traffic going by but if there are any properties in the area, just stay indoors, keep your windows and doors shut and you’ll be absolutely fine.

"We expect to be here for another couple of hours until we get the water into the cavity wall to extinguish the fire.”

Andy Mills, 49, a curtain wall installer from Annitsford, had been working on the site when they noticed smoke.

He said: “All of a suden it just went ‘whoosh’ with massive black clouds of smoke. We were on the third floor, the alarm had been sounded by then so we ran out to get to the muster point.

“It happened so quickly, it was unreal. I’ve never seen anything like it how fast it went up, really fast. We couldn’t breathe when running down the stairs and had to cover our faces. Luckily enough everyone I know got out safely.

The scene of the fire in Durham city centre. Pictures: Ian Maggiore

“With it hapening so quickly you don’t realise. We just ran to get out. It was very, very scary.”

Labourer Gary Cook, 43, from Newcastle, added: “First there was a little bit of smoke and then it turned into a lot of smoke. Everyone was coughing.”

Durham Constabulary said: “Milburngate Bridge, Framwellgate and Crossgate Peth is currently closed.

“We are asking people to avoid the area and find an alternative route.”

Worker Andy Mills described the fire as "very very scary".

Bus companies also warned passengers their services were affected by the blaze.

Go North East said on Twitter: “Service 204/204A/65: Due to an incident at Durham, Services are currently unable to serve stops between Sherburn road ends and Claypath.

“Please catch your bus from Claypath.”

Arriva North East said: “Service update. Durham City Centre. Due to Milburngate being closed because of a fire. Services will pick up as follows:

“Wharton Park(North Road) Services 61, 62, 64 and X12.

“Sutton Street - all other Arriva services.”

Fire crews continue work on the scene in Durham.

Smoke from the fire billowing across Durham. Picture: Ian Maggiore.

Durham Cathedral. Picture: Ian Maggiore.

Emergency services pictured in Durham.