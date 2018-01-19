Durham drivers warned of disruption as gas mains work starts at Neville's Cross

Drivers are being reminded that essential gas mains repair work will begin at Neville’s Cross in Durham next week which could cause some disruption on the roads.

Engineers from Northern Gas Networks (NGN), the north of England’s gas distributor, will be starting work at the junction of Newcastle Road and Neville’s Cross on Monday. January 22.

In order for the repair to be completed as safely and quickly as possible, drivers are being warned that the inside lane on Newcastle Road southbound will be closed during this time.

Andy Coates, Site Manager at Northern Gas Networks said: “The safety of our customers and engineers is our number one priority, and the traffic management is essential in ensuring the general public and our workforce stay safe at all times.

"We’re working closely with Durham County Council to minimise disruption to road users, residents and businesses while this essential repair work is taking place, and will continue to monitor and adjust the traffic management required as work progresses.

"We would like to thank customers for their patience at this time and apologise for any inconvenience experienced.

"We will keep residents and businesses updated throughout the work as we look to finish it as safely and quickly as possible.”

For further information about the project please contact NGN’s Customer Care Team on 0800 040 7766 or email: customercare@northerngas.co.uk.

Regular updates will also be provided on NGN’s website and social media channels.

Anyone that smells gas or suspects carbon monoxide should call the National Gas Emergency Service immediately on 0800 111 999.