Police have launched an investigation following the death of a motorist in Durham.

A collision happened in Consett at about 9.40am today on the A691 near Leadgate Industrial Estate.

The collision involved a tractor and a silver Mini Cooper.

A spokesman for Durham Police, said: "The driver of the tractor did not suffer any injuries, however, the driver of the Mini was sadly pronounced dead at the scene."

Investigations are ongoing into the incident.