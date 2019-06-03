Dumped containers spark Sunderland chemical leak alert

Investigations are continuing after dumped containers sparked a chemical leak alert.

Three Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue crews, including a hazardous substances vehicle, were called to the Wear Industrial Estate, in Sedling Road, near Biddick, Washington, at 12.07pm on Monday.

The public was initially urged to avoid the area.

After deciding the incident was "non hazardous", firefighters left at 3.20pm with teams from the Environment Agency and Northumbrian Water continuing their own inquiries.

A spokesman for the Environment Agency said: "The Environment Agency are investigating after two large containers were dumped on land at Sedling Road, in Washington.

"The fire and rescue service attended after it was discovered that one of the containers had a small leak. This has been contained.

"We will now be examining CCTV footage to try to identify those responsible."

The exact nature of the substance has still to be identified.

Lee Edwards, the technical support team leader at Northumbrian Water, said on Monday night:“We are aware of a report of a chemical spill at the Wear Industrial Estate and are currently on site investigating.

"Our team are assessing the nearby drainage system to check whether it has been impacted and will work in partnership with the relevant organisations until a clean-up of the chemicals is complete.”