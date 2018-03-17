Drone footage shows damage to Seaham North Pier Lighthouse caused by Beast from the East

Breathtaking drone footage recorded above Seaham Harbour shows damage to the lighthouse following recent wintry weather.

Filmed by Echo reader Mick Naisbitt, the video was taken after the Beast from the East had battered the region with snow, ice and wind.

Seaham Harbour before, after and during the Beast from the East.

Spanning around the town's harbour, damage to Seaham Lighthouse is visible in the footage, with the weather vane bent and some cracks to the windows.

Read more: High winds batter Sunderland as 'Mini Beast from the East' arrives

And the worst of the winter weather isn't over yet! Further Met Office warnings are in place across the region this weekend, with snow and ice forecast to hit later today and tomorrow.

The footage was recorded on March 11.