Drone footage reveals scale of Alex Smiles blaze, with crews expected to remain on-site until tomorrow

Firefighters are expected to remain at the scene of a massive blaze in Sunderland until tomorrow.

New drone footage reveals the scale of the challenge facing firefighters during the blaze at the Alex Smiles site at Deptford.

The scene at Deptford this morning

Up to 50 firefighters were on the scene at the height of the blaze and crews are still there now, damping down.

A Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said it was it was expected there would have to be a presence at the scene 'for at least another 24 hours.'

Flames raged from the building and dense smoke could be seen from miles away.

More than 22 crew members were still at the scene this morning.

Work on establishing the cause of the fire will begin once the fire is fully extinguished.