Drivers warned over £1,000 fines for flying England flag during the Euros

Patriotic football fans are being warned they could face a £1,000 fine if caught flying a large England flag from their cars during the Euros.

It’s also bad news for motorists planning to adorn their vehicles with other team merchandise as they pray for glory on the pitch, according to a car leasing firm which is highlighting rules to drivers.

Items which could obscure the driver’s vision may mean they fall foul of motoring laws.

The tournament, which kicks-off tomorrow, Friday, June 14, will see Europe's best players do battle for one of the international game's most glittering honours.

But showing your love for your team while on the road could be fraught with dangers.

The little-known rules have been highlighted by leading UK vehicle leasing firm Select Car Leasing as fans gear up to watch Gareth Southgate’s side face Serbia in their opening game on Sunday.

There’s no specific offence for driving with a flag attached to your car and most on sale are perfectly legal if fitted correctly.

But one that is particularly large and obscures the driver’s vision could risk convening Regulation 30 of The Road Vehicles (Construction and Use) Regulations 1986, which states motorists must have a full view of the road and traffic ahead.

A flag that could cause danger to pedestrians or other road users could fall foul of Regulation 53 of the same regulation, which also covers ‘mascot, emblems or other ornamental objects’ attached to motors.

The rule states mascots must not be positioned ‘where it is likely to strike any person with whom the vehicle may collide unless the mascot is not liable to cause injury’. Breaking the rules could see drivers of cars or small vans slapped with a £1,000 fine.

Graham Conway from Select Car Leasing said: “With the Euros set to get underway this week, excitement is building.

"Especially for England fans who will be hoping the Three Lions can go one better than last time, when they lost in the final on penalties to Italy.

"Showing your support with a flag, scarf or mascot won’t be a problem for most. But it’s important to make sure the driver’s vision is never impaired by anything you attach to your vehicle.

"Not only could it risk causing an accident, but it could also hit you in the pocket.