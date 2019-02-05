Drivers warned over A19 lane closure as part of junction improvement scheme

Drivers are bring reminded that a lane on the A19 will be closed overnight from this evening.

One lane on the southbound side of the road will be closed between the A184 Testo's Roundabout and the A194 Lindisfarne junctions.

Vegetation will be cleared so that the A19 Testo's and Downhill Lane Junction Improvement Scheme can begin.

The road will be down to one lane from 8pm to 6pm.

North East Traffic Live tweeted: "A19 Southbound lane one will be closed between the A184 Testo's and the A194 Lindisfarne junctions for vegetation clearance leading up to the start of the A19 Testos & Downhill Lane Junction Improvement Scheme."