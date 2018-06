Have your say

Police are urging motorists to take different routes to avoid the England cricket traffic build-up.

Police in Chester-le-Street say they are expecting the roads in the area to be busy today.

England are taking on Australia at the Riverside Stadium.

A spokesman for Chester-le-St Polic, said: "Don’t forget folks, the roads around Chester-le-Street are going to be busy today. Please plan your journey to avoid delays."