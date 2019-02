Drivers are being warned to take care when they are on the A1(M) approaching Washington Services due to a pedestrian on the road.

North East Live Traffic has reported that a pedestrian is on the southbound carriageway of the A1(M) approaching the Washington Services.

They are warning drivers to approach with caution.

North East Live Traffic said: "A1(M) Southbound.

"Caution on approaching the Washington Services due to reports of a pedestrian in the southbound carriageway."