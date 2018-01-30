Drivers warned of diversions as roadworks get set to start

Drivers are being warned of disruption on the roads this week as two highways maintenance projects get set to begin.

Re-surfacing works are due to start on the eastbound carriageway of the A1052 in Houghton tomorrow, Wednesday, January 31.



Diversions will operate via Front Street, Sedgeletch Road and Mulberry Way as 170 metres (more than 500ft) of carriageway is re-surfaced.



On Thursday, February 1 and Friday, February 2, there are patching and repair works along Hylton Road between the Prestbury and Portsmouth road junctions in the St Anne's ward of Sunderland.



The works are two of more than 200 separate schemes across roads and highways that will have been completed by the council by the end of the financial year in March.



Coun Michael Mordey, the City Council's Portfolio Holder for City Services, said: "This council has for many years said that our city's transport network is a priority.



"This week's work on these important city routes shows that, despite the Government's austerity programme, this council is committed to highways maintenance improvements.

Re-surfacing works are due to start on the eastbound carriageway of the A1052 and diversions will operate via Front Street, Sedgeletch Road and Mulberry Way as 170 metres (more than 500ft) of carriageway is re-surfaced.

"The improvements and investments are important because roads connect lives, link our communities and boost businesses.



"I would like to thank everyone for their patience as these works could cause some delays and disruption to residents and businesses.

"Completing the work though means there is less disruption in years to come."



The council's budget for next year is due to be finalised at the beginning of March and a provisional figure of £3.74m is being allocated for further highways works.



Major works are also being prepared for completing the Sunderland Strategic Transport Corridor (SSTC) Phase 3 dual-carriageway into the city centre and the Northern Gateway project that includes re-introducing two-way traffic to North Bridge Street.



