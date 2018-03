Have your say

Motorists are being warned to take extra care in the wet weather.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service was urging people to drive safely on wet roads.

A spokesman for the service said: "We’ve got a wet weekend ahead.

"If you’re driving - slow down, leave more space between you and the vehicle in front, dip headlights, don’t use rear fog lights, look out for large or fast-moving vehicles creating spray and keep air conditioning on to stop windows misting."