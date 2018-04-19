Drivers warned of A184 Felling bypass closure

Drivers are being warned that the A184 Felling bypass will be closed to traffic overnight on Sunday night as work on Heworth Roundabout gets underway.

The final phase of the major repairs at Heworth Roundabout will see the Felling bypass will be closed in both directions between Stoneygate Lane and Lingey Lane from 11pm on Sunday, April 22, until 4.30am on Monday.

Temporary diversion routes will be signposted.

The closure is to allow the lane barriers to be repositioned to give work crews safe access to the central reservation areas where final work on kerbing, traffic islands, street lighting and drainage can take place.

Through traffic is advised to avoid the A184 Felling bypass completely and follow the B1296 Old Durham Road or B1288 Leam Lane instead.

Residents wishing to access the Lakes Estate will be able to turn off the diversion route at Grange Road and then turn left onto a short section of the Felling bypass between Grange Road and Coniston which will remain open for estate traffic only.

Exit from the Lakes Estate will be maintained onto the eastbound carriageway of the bypass.

Gateshead Council apologises for any inconvenience this temporary overnight closure may cause.