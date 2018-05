A driver need treatment by paramedics after a collision on the A19 today.

A Northumbria Police spokesman spokesman said: “At around 12:27pm, police received reports of a two-vehicle collision on the A19 northbound at Houghton le Spring, just before the A690 turnoff.

"One driver suffered minor neck injuries and was treated by emergency services.

"One lane is already coned off by the Highways Agency for verge works."

Both vehicles were recovered by 2pm.