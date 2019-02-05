Driver cut from wreckage following a road accident in Seaham

A motorist had to be cut free from her car following a crash in Seaham.

Emergency crews were called to Princess Road in Seaham at around 6.20pm this evening, where a motorist was reported trapped.

Two vehicles were involved in the collision and a female driver had to be cut free from her Toyota Aygo by fire crews.

A spokesman for County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service said the extent of the woman's injuries wasn't known, but she was taken to hospital by ambulance.

The road was cleared in about an hour.