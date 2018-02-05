Drinkers in Sunderland urged to cut down on alcohol

Health chiefs have urged drinkers in Sunderland to cut down on the booze as part of a new campaign.

It comes after a survey revealed six out of 10 people admitted to feeling tempted to pour a drink most nights.

Coun John Kelly is among those encouraging people to cut down on their alcohol intake.

Public Health England is encouraging people to take at least two or three days off drinking alcohol every week.

They say no more than 14 units a week should be drunk to reduce the risks of an alcohol-related disease.

The campaign is being backed by alcohol awareness group Balance, as well as medical professionals and Sunderland City Council.

Coun John Kelly, portfolio holder for public health, wellness and culture at the council, said: “We all know that reducing the amount of alcohol we drink is good for our health and our wallets.

“Taking a few days off alcohol each week is a small step we could all take to help us cut back.

“If you’re one of the many who have stayed dry for January then it’s a great way to keep the momentum going.

“For those who didn’t want to commit to a month off the booze, then a few days off every week could be your goal.

“If you’re thinking of cutting back and want more help and advice, there are a number of services in Sunderland who can provide support such as the Live Life Well Service or Wear Recovery.”

An online survey by Balance revealed that 60% (5,566 respondents) said they find themselves tempted to pour a drink most nights.

It also found that 44% admitted that a friend or family member had suggested they might be drinking too much, 48% feel their behaviour changes after a drink, and 71% (admitted they find that one drink isn’t enough.

Balance director Colin Shevills said: “Having a drink or two most evenings increases anyone’s risk of exceeding the weekly low risk guidelines and that increases the risk of some types of cancer and other health problems.

“For anyone who has ever done Dry January and felt a lot better, having more alcohol free days is a good way to keep those good intentions going.”

Fourteen units of alcohol is equivalent to six pints of average-strength beer or six medium glasses of wine.

Bev Oliver, health and wellbeing programme lead at Public Health England North East, said: “It is important to know how much you are drinking.

“Taking at least two or three days off a week can help reduce the health risks, as well as helping you save money, lose weight and sleep better without cutting it out completely.”

Balance is also relaunching its Can’t See It campaign, highlighting that alcohol increases the risk of seven types of cancer.