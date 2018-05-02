Drink, drugs, theft and offensive messages - the latest Sunderland court cases

The following Sunderland cases have been dealt with by magistrates:

Lee Barnes, 38, of Nesham Terrace, Sunderland, was ordered to pay £730 in fines and costs for being drunk and disorderly and resisting arrest.

David Chapman, 29, of Finchale Close, Hendon, Sunderland, was sentenced to a community order of 18 months, 35 days of rehabilitation activity, and ordered to pay £355 costs for affray.

John Weatherald, 48, of Murton Street, Sunderland, was sentenced to a curfew of three months and ordered to pay £380 compensation for five offences of theft.

Craig Black, 34, of Thanet Road, Sunderland, was sentenced to a community order of 18 months and ordered to pay costs and compensation of £285 for sending an offensive message.

Beverley Watson, 50, of York Street, Silksworth, Sunderland, was given a community order of six months, 40 hours of unpaid work, and ordered to pay £170 costs for failing to notify a change of circumstances to obtain benefits.

John Munro, 48, of Corporation Road, Hendon, Sunderland, was ordered to pay fines and costs of £415 for producing a Class B drug.

Dillon Murray, 21, of Edward Burdis Street, Sunderland, was banned from the centre of Sunderland for three months, and ordered to pay £200 compensation for being drunk and disorderly and assaulting a police officer.

Kayleigh Scott, 32, of Hastings Street, Sunderland, was sentenced to a community order of 12 months, 10 rehabilitation activity days, and ordered to pay £200 compensation for assault.

Danielle Dixon, 31, of The Crescent, New Silksworth, Sunderland, was sentenced to a community order of 12 months, 60 hours of unpaid work, and ordered to pay £235 costs and compensation for assaulting a police officer.

David Gibson, 34, of High Street East, Sunderland, was sentenced to a conditional discharge for 12 months and ordered to pay £119 costs and compensation for theft.