Drink driving, driving with faulty tyres and using mobile phone - the latest Sunderland motoring offences

The following Sunderland cases have been dealt with in the magistrates’ court.

Wayne Grieves, 47, of Rockdene, Seaham Harbour, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall Vectra on the A183 Chester Road in Shiney Row, without insurance, on August 6, 2017. He was fined £700 and was told to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £70 and costs of £85.

Karl Derek Ridley, 38, of Anglesey Square, Farringdon, Sunderland, was found guilty of assaulting a woman and driving a Vauxhall Corsa with excess alcohol, on Padonhill, on December 12, 2017. He was sentenced to a 12-month community order with 20 days’ rehabilitation activity requirement and 200 hours of unpaid work. He was told to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, costs of £30 and compensation of £50. He was disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for three years.

James Edward Dillon, 48, of HMP Northumberland, pleaded guilty to stealing number plates from Ford Focus in Sunderland on October 12, 2017. He was discharged conditionally for 12 months and was told to pay compensation of £20.

Steven Rogan, 27, of Scruton Avenue, Plains Farm, Sunderland, pleaded guilty to using a Seat Leon on Allendale Road, on August 4, 2017, when the grooves of the tread pattern of a tyre fitted to the front offside wheel were not of a depth of at least 1.6mm. He was fined £367 and was told to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £36 and costs of £85. His driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

Jordan Lee Peter Lancaster, 28, Tuscan Road, Thorney Close, Sunderland, was found guilty of driving a Citroen on St Mary’s Way on March 1, 2017, while using a handheld mobile phone. He was fined £200 and was told to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30 and costs of £300. His driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.