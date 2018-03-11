Drink-driving, bilking and theft from Sainsbury’s among latest Sunderland court cases

The following Sunderland cases have been dealt with in the magistrates’ court.

Jack Richardson, 18, of Delaval, Chester Le Street, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall Corsa with excess alcohol on the A182 Washington Highway, on New Year’s Day.

He was fined £120 and was told to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30 and prosecution costs of £85. He was disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 18 months.

Mark Anthony Potter, 26, of St Leonard Street, Hendon, Sunderland, pleaded guilty to dishonestly making off without making payment for £15.09 of petrol from Spar Filling Station, Ryhope, on September 29, 2017, and of £30, on October 1, 2017.

He was fined £60 and was told to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30 and prosecution costs of £60.

Rhys Smith, 25, of Seaton Avenue, Houghton, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of blood for a laboratory test, having been suspected of having driving a BMW on B1404 Seaham Road, on February 10, and to having no third-party insurance. He was fined £120 and was told to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30 and prosecution costs of £85. He was disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 14 months.

Simon Andrew Taylor, 31, of Gordon Terrace, Stanley, pleaded guilty to driving a gold-coloured Honda Civic on A194M in Washington, with excess alcohol, on February 18. He was fined £216 and was told to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30 and prosecution costs of £85. He was disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 18 months.

Sara Copeland, 32, of Chester Mews, Sunderland, pleaded guilty to stealing clothing and alcohol to the value of £581 from Sainsburys in Silksworth, on January 23.

She was jailed for two weeks consecutive to a sentence already being served. She was told to pay compensation of £751.