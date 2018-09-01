Dramatic rescue after youth falls 15ft down cliffs in South Tyneside

A dramatic rescue operation was launched after a youth fell 15ft down cliffs at South Shields.

Emergency crews were called to Fisherman's Bay, near Marsden, shortly before 3pm today following reports a young man had fallen onto the rocks below.

Fire officers join joint operation to rescue a youth who fell down cliffs at South Shields.

A joint rescue operation was carried out by fire services, ambulance, police and the RNLI to reach the lad and get him to safety.

A spokeswoman for Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service said they got the call at 2.51pm.

She said rescue workers managed to climb down to reach the young man and get him onto a spinal stretcher.

She said: "He was then carried to the inshore lifeboat before being transported to South Shields' ferry landing where an ambulance was waiting to take him to South Tyneside Hospital."

It is believed the youth was suffering from a suspected broken arm and head injuries, but his condition was not thought to be life threatening.