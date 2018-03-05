Dramatic pictures show damage to Roker Pier following Beast from the East storm

These dramatic pictures show the full extent of the damage caused to Roker Pier following last week's snow storms.

Railings have been left bent, with some even washed into the sea after waves battered the historic Sunderland landmark.

Damage to Roker Pier's railings following last week's storms. Picture by Brian Priest.

The structure has recently undergone a revamp after storms damaged it in November 2016.

Gale force winds and huge waves washed more than 100 metres of railings into the sea together with the coping stones they were fixed into.

Back in 2012 Sunderland City Council announced plans to invest £1.35million in a rolling programme of restoration for the Grade II-listed pier in February 2013.

Damage to the pier is set to be assessed soon so that repair work can be scheduled.

Damage to railings at Roker Pier following last week's storms. Picture by Brian Priest.

Council bosses said work on the entrance to the pier tunnel, which had being going on in tandem with the repairs, was entering its final stages at the end of last year.

They said it would allow public tours of the tunnel and lighthouse to begin in the spring.

There was also significant damage at the North Pier, close to Sunderland Yacht Club, last week, and to Hendon Wall too.

Debris including dead sea life, driftwood and rubbish has all washed up on Roker and Seaburn beaches.

Council workers begin the clean-up operation at Roker Pier.

Sunderland City Council has said the clear up operation will take place over coming days after the promenade was breached several times by the sea over the last week.

Drift wood and any rubbish found on the walkway will be binned, with rocks, shells and seaweed to be returned to the beach.

Councillor Mel Speding, cabinet secretary, said: “The recent extreme weather conditions have caused inevitable structural damage around the country, particularly to more exposed coastal areas.

“Roker Pier has suffered storm damage which will be fully assessed once the heavy sea conditions allow, so repair work can be scheduled to begin once it becomes possible.

Railings at Roker Pier near the lighthouse were left bent and some were even swept into the sea.

“What we have already established that is that small sections of the new railings have been bent or swept into the sea.

"Where possible those damaged will be salvaged, while the rest will be replaced as part of the on-going restoration work.

“Roker Pier remains closed, and we would ask people to respect that to avoid putting their own lives or those of others at risk from the dangers caused by the heavy seas."

Debris left on Roker Beach following last week's storms.

Debris left at Roker. Picture by Julie Percival.