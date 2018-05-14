Dramatic footage as firefighters deal with inferno at Sunderland waste recycling plant

Dramatic video footage shows the inferno that firefighters have been battling at a waste recycling plant at Sunderland tonight.

Officers have been dealing with the blaze at Alex Smiles waste recycling in Deptford for several hours.

Firefighters dealing with a blaze at Alex Smiles in Sunderland. Picture by Glynis Ayers.

Chiefs have been warning residents living in the city to stay away from the area and keep their doors and windows shut.

Roads have also been cordoned off by police.

Almost 50 firefighters are at the scene at present, with huge flames still burning.

Smoke from the fire could be seen for miles around.

Our video, courtesy of CarbonX Productions shows firefighters at the scene earlier tonight.