Dozens of properties hit by power cut this morning

Up to 300 properties in the Durham area have been hit by unexpected powercuts.

Around 70 homes in the SR8 area, which covers the Easington and Peterlee area are without power.

The electricity has been off since around 6.15am and Northern Powergrid are hoping to have it restored by 3pm today.

A spokesman said: "Our team is working hard to restore your power as quickly as possible.

"The power cut affecting your property has been caused by an unexpected problem with the electricity cable that serves your area."

Elsewhere, in the DH6 and DL17 areas, around 230 properties were affected when the power went off at around 3am.

Northern Powergrid says they have resored power to some customers and expect to have the rest restored by 12.20pm.

A spokesman said: "The power cut affecting your property has been caused by an unexpected problem with the cables or equipment that serve your area."