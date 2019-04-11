Dozens of new jobs created in Sunderland as GO Outdoors opens new store

Dozens of new jobs have been created with the opening of a nationwide outdoor specialist's new store.

Forty-one people are now employed at Pallion Retail Park, in Sunderland, at GO Outdoors' 65th branch.

The Sheffield company's new outlet offers customers 21,000 sq ft. of retail space with thousands of products from more than 250 big brands covering pastimes such as camping, walking, cycling, climbing and fishing.

A family fun weekend marked the official opening last Saturday with the first 100 families through the doors at 9am receiving a complimentary £20 gift voucher to spend on the day.

General manager James Renton said: “We are so excited to have officially opened Sunderland’s first GO Outdoors store.

"The family fun day event was a huge success and it was great to meet so many of Sunderland’s adventurous residents.

“We’ve got everything you’d need for the great outdoors and the best staff on hand to help you choose the right products.”