Dozens of jobs on way as roofing firm relocates to tap into Hartlepool market

A roofing company is hoping to more than double its workforce as part of an expansion.

Findley Roofing and Building, currently based in Washington, Sunderland, is relocating to a larger depot in Blackhall.

Hartlepool is an untapped market for a roofing and building company of our stature and experience Grant Findley

The firm has its sights set on targetting Hartlepool, Teesside and the surrounding areas.

And, the move could spell good news for Hartlepool and East Durham with more workers needed, as well as possibly further afield.

The new Blackhall facility, measuring 20,000 square feet, will accommodate the company’s growth and is the first in a series of ‘super depots’ that they intend to open around the country.

The roofing firm, the biggest of its kind in the North East, currently employs more than 100 staff and is headed by founder and entrepreneur Grant Findley.

But, through the move, the company hopes to more than double its workforce by hiring up to 90 new members of staff and creating 30 apprenticeship posts.

The new apprenticeships will be part of a new scheme known as The Findley Academy and full onsite training will be offered at the company’s Blackhall headquarters.

This new scheme is part of Findley Roofing’s partnership with TyneMet College and South Tyneside College.

Speaking of the move to their new premises, director Grant Findley, said: “We are excited about utilising our new home’s transport connections which include the A19, enabling more efficient travel to Yorkshire where we opened a branch in the spa town of Harrogate.

“Hartlepool is an untapped market for a roofing and building company of our stature and experience. We also have Darlington and other coastal areas in our sights for development, so it makes sense to move into ambitious premises to help us pursue our vision.”

Findley Roofing and Building’s new head office is at Unit 1 and 2 Hackworth Road, Blackhall.