Double success as identical twins clinch top grades at Sunderland school

A Sunderland school is celebrating a double success as twins clinch top A-levels.

Elliott and Thomas Hall, 18, were among the students celebrating at Southmoor Academy Sixth Form today.

Twins Elliot (left) and Thomas Hall at Southmoor Academy. Photo by Peter Davison.

The brothers also got identical grades of one A* and two As each.

However, the pair, who live in Grangetown, studied different subjects and are heading off on different career paths.

Elliot clinched an A* in history and As in law and English literature and is still deciding between studying law or English at Northumbria University.

Thomas is heading to Leeds University to study accounting after scooping A* psychology and As in maths and physics.

Delighted Keira Simpson opens her results. Photo by Peter Davison.

He said: "I am very pleased with the results. I was delighted to get an A*."

There were lots of other young people celebrating at Southmoor, including Alex Peverell, 18, from the Barnes area of the city, who got four Bs in computer science, maths, physics, and extended project.

He is planning on studying computer science at the University of Strathclyde.

Alex said: "I am so pleased, I am chuffed to bits really. The results are what I wanted so its great."

Alex Peverell is happy with his results. Photo by Peter Davison.

Keira Simpson from Grangetown will be heading to the University of Arts London to study graphic design after getting a great set of results of A* media, A* extended project, A photography and B in English language.

The delighted 18-year-old, said: "I am so pleased I started crying when I saw the results."

Other happy students included Katrina Wake, 18, who clinched three As in English, music and psychology and is going to study music at Durham University, Bethany McNab, 19, who got A in psychology, Bs in health and social care and biology and an A grade A/S in sociology and is heading to Newcastle University to study psychology and Olivia Coxall, 19, who is heading to Northumbria University to study law after clinching two Bs in law and psychology, C in maths and an A in A/S sociology.

Early analysis of the A-level results is showing high levels of students achieving A*-C grades with notable successes in biology, geography, history, maths, music, law and psychology.

Laura Giles who is delighted with her results. Photo by Peter Davison.

Steve Garrett, headteacher at Southmoor Academy Sixth Form, said this means the school is now placing our students in some of the most prestigious institutions in the country, such as Oxford, Sheffield, Newcastle, Durham, Leeds and University of Arts in London.

He said: "It is great to know that we have played our part in creating a new generation of archaeologists, nurses, research scientists, pharmacists, psychologists and lawyers.

"Over 70% of our students are going straight to university, with many of those being Russell Group universities, with others taking up apprenticeship and employment routes, we wish them every success."

Mr Garrett said: "I couldn't be happier. It is all about the individual students getting where they want to be and we have some very happy students here today."

Southmoor student Rebecca Alder. Photo by Peter Davison.