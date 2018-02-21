Double arson attack at Sunderland pubs

Police say that two fires at different Wearside pubs last night are believed to have been started deliberately.

At 10.50pm last night officers were informed a fire had been started deliberately at the Oddfellows Arms in North Ravensworth Street, Millfield.

Police outside the Gleneagles pub in Grindon following a suspected arson attack on Tuesday night.

Initial enquiries suggest fire damage has been caused to the interior of the front door to flats above the pub.

Thankfully no-one was injured.

The second incident happened at around 11.10pm at The Gleneagles Pub in Gleneagles Road, Grindon.

Considerable damage has been caused to the pub's function room.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service said that a man who was inside a flat at the pub managed to escape unharmed.

It’s believed both fires were started deliberately and both are being treated as arson.

At the current time police say there is nothing to suggest the fires are linked and they are being treated as separate incidents.

Fire damage to the door of a flat at the Oddfellows Arms in Millfield, Sunderland.

Anyone with information should contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 1227 200218 for the Millfield incident and 1240 200218 for the fire in Gleneagles Road.