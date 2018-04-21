Doggie Diner gets set to spread puppy love with day for elderly

Elderly people are being given the chance to experience puppy love when a canine cafe holds a special event.

The Doggie Diner on Sea Road, Sunderland, has teamed up with charity Friends of Fulwell to tackle social isolation among elderly people living in the local area. Fulwell Friends was founded by Peter Curtis with the aim to bring the community together.

The business which caters for both humans and hounds, is gearing up to hold a St George’s Day charity coffee morning as a chance for elderly people to come along and experience the joys of socialising alongside the lovable dogs.

The event will be held from 10am to 12 noon on Monday, April 23.

Franchise director Adrienne Dickson, who is one of the charity’s trustees, said she hopes the idea will be a hit in the community.

She said: “We’d like to invite the elderly into the diner, which is a very sociable space, so they can chat and be surrounded by dogs which bring natural happiness.

“Doggie Diner Sunderland are donating 15% of the days takings to the charity.

“We have held Age UK coffee mornings at our branch in Durham and this coffee morning is a chance for elderly and socially isolated people to take the first step to come into the cafe and for them to know that the doors are open to them with the added benefit that there are dogs there to stroke!

“It can be a big thing for some people to come into a cafe, so this is a chance for them to find out that there is somewhere welcoming for them to go. “We would like to make this a monthly event.”