Dog seized by police after killing another dog in Sunderland street

A mastiff has been seized by police after killing another dog in a Sunderland street.

The attack took place yesterday morning in Shepherd Street, in the Millfield area of the city.

Police say the owner of the mastiff-type dog which carried out the attack was contacted by officers, before the dog was seized.

Officers are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

A Northumbria Police spokesman said: “At about 10.29am yesterday, police received a report of a disturbance on Shepherd Street, Sunderland.

“Officers attended the scene and found a dog – a mastiff-type – had attacked and killed another dog.

“The owner of the mastiff was contacted by police and the dog subsequently seized.

“Inquiries are ongoing.

“Anyone with information or who witnessed the incident is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 316 130618.”