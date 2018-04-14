Dog cut twice by broken glass in Sunderland park, sparking calls for clean-up

A dog owner has called for a park clear up after his dog was left wounded twice in the space of weeks by shards of broken glass.

Black Labrador lurcher Juno first cut her paw in Barnes Park before she cut her leg shortly after she recovered from her first injury.

Owner Ben Favaro has been left with a bill of £1,000 for her treatment, which should be covered by insurance, but had been left furious about the state of the park and ongoing issues with cleanliness on the city’s streets.

The 36-year-old, who teaches English at Shotton Hall Academy in Peterlee and lives in High Barnes, said: “My dog is 10-months-old and it is a beautiful park but there’s no night time patrols because the council has cut that.

“I let Juno off her lead and she cut the pad of her foot and she couldn’t walk on it for two weeks.

“Then the other day she cut her leg.

“The cost of the emergency appointment is extortionate, but I’ll be covered by insurance, but you should be able to let your dog off in a park and not worry something will happen.

“I think the level of littering in Sunderland is horrific and I’m busy body, but I think it’s a disgrace.

“When I got in contact with the council they explained there have been cuts, but the council tax is going up and I just think they should be thinking about the kids and parks and should be employing people to make it better.

“I used to live in Darlington and the streets it was never like this, the streets were so much nicer.

“Now I’m a reasonable, educated man who is very proud of his city but I see litter festooned on our streets and rodents running around like they own the place.

“A little civic pride can only be a good thing.

“I know there are volunteers who help with the park and I’m a good citizen and have volunteered in the past, there are areas of Sunderland that are very clean, but it can’t just all be down to cuts.”

Sunderland City Council said: “City Council teams work very hard to keep the city’s parks clean and litter free despite reduced budgets and increasing pressure on services. Barnes Park is checked on a daily basis and any glass found on footpaths or in other areas of the park removed there and then. Litter bins are also emptied daily.

“In March, the council passed a budget to put an additional £1.5m into frontline services to help improve the environment in the city.

“While the vast majority of people take a pride in their environment and respect their local park, sadly there continues to be an irresponsible minority who spoil it for others.

“We would urge anyone who sees anyone smashing glass or any other kind of anti-social behaviour in the park to report it to the police.”