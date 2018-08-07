Dog and tortoise given oxygen after Sunderland house fire

A dog and tortoise had to be given oxygen after a fire at a family home in Sunderland.

Nip the dog knocked over Timmy the tortoise's tank and heating pad, setting the tank and straw alight at the house in Redwood Grove, Tunstall, last night

Firefighters from Farringdon tackled the blaze and gave the animals oxygen.

A Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "Two crews from Farringdon were there.

"We got the call at 6.43pm and were there by 6.47pm. We left just before 7pm.

"The fire was in the bedroom - it was the tortoise's tank.

"We used the domestic water supply to put the fire out. The dog and tortoise were rescued by the crew and given oxygen therapy."