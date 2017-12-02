Do you recognise either of these men?

Have your say

Police are appealing for help to track down two men.

Durham Constabulary would like to speak to the pair in connection with a suspected shoplifting incident that took place in Herons Food Store, Church Street, Seaham on November 24.

Do you know who this man is?

The first male suspect is described as being in his 30s with short dark hair, wearing a dark cap and dark jacket, tracksuit bottoms and blue trainers.

The second male suspect is described as being in his 30s with short blonde hair and stubble, wearing a dark hooded jacket with grey tracksuit bottoms.

Anyone with information should ring 101, or email CaughtOn.Camera@durham.pnn.police.uk, quoting reference CRI00092285.