Distressed man taken to safety after incident closes Tyne Tunnel

A distressed man was taken into the care of police following an incident which closed the Tyne Tunnel in both directions.

Northumbria Police were called just before 3.10am after concerns were raised about a man in his 30s on the Jarrow side of the tunnel.

After round 30 minutes, officers were able to take him into their care and to a place of safety.

The A19 was closed off at both sides during the incidents, with northbound traffic diverted along the A185 to rejoin the A194, then onto the Felling by pass.

Southbound motorists were send onto the A1058 at Silverlink.

The force thanked drivers for their patience and understanding, while the TT2 team also apologised for delays.