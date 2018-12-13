Did you know him? CCTV appeal after taxi driver assaulted over fare row in Washington

A taxi driver has been assaulted following a dispute over a fare in Washington.

The incident took place shortly on Manor Road, Sulgrave, after 3am on October 28, when a taxi driver was assaulted by a man following a dispute regarding a taxi fare.

Police have released this image of a man they would like to speak to.

The offender then made off in an unknown direction.

The driver received non-life threatening injuries and was left shaken by the incident.

Inquiries are ongoing to locate those responsible, and police investigating the case have now released an image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with their inquiries.

He was known to have been in the area at the time and could assist officers with the investigation.

The man, or anyone who knows him, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 259 281018 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.