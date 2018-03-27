Diamond couple are still a perfect match 60 years on

A couple who met at the match were surrounded by their friends and family as they marked six decades of married bliss.

Peter and Dorothea Parker first came across each other as they watched Hartlepool United play before they bumped into each other later that night in town.

Dorothea and Peter Parker on their wedding day in March 1958. Picture by Frank Reid

Now the couple, who live in Hartfields in the town, have marked their diamond wedding anniversary, with their loved ones gathering at a party held at the AVenue to celebrate the occasion.

Hartlepool-born Peter, 78, and Dorothea, 80, who is originally from Easington Village, married at St Cuthbert’s Church in Peterlee.

Peter’s early working life saw him serve as an ammunition storeman and driver for the Royal Ordnance Corp until he was demobbed in 1959, going on to work as a mobile crane operator, and for aluminium producer Alcan, which saw them emigrate to Canada for four years.

His work also took them to South Africa, where they lived for 17 years while he was employed as a refractory bricklayer, relaying the bricks used to form furnaces.

Meanwhile, Dorothea’s working life took her to roles at Woolworths and at a wool factory in Peterlee.

She said of reaching their anniversary: “It doesn’t seem real, we don’t feel old enough.

“The party was absolutely amazing and we saw people that we hadn’t seen for a long time, it was wonderful.

“We do everything together and we’re still in love.”

Dorothea and Peter Parker on the occasion of their Golden Wedding. Picture by Frank Reid

The couple are parents to Amanda Brown, who is mum to Rebecca and Robyn, Deborah Parker and Bronda Vanniekerk, who is mum to Amanda and Linique.

Peter and Dorothea, nee Curry, also have three great-grandchildren.