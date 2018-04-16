Devoted mum’s search to replace disabled daughter’s beloved cup goes viral

Devoted mum Julia Ball is appealing for help to replace her disabled daughter’s beloved cup.

Kirsty, 20, relies on touch to identify objects and has used the same familiar Tommee Tippee lidded cup for years.

Kirsty Ball

But now it is breaking down and Julia is desperate to find a new one - but the firm no longer makes the same model.

“We have found ones that are very similar, but just not quite the same,” said Julia.

“We have given her other ones but they are not the same. We can’t get hold of another of this one.”

Julia first started looking for a replacement cup more than five years ago. She turned to Tommee Tippee, but the company had no more of the particular model in stock.

“I e-mailed them in 2012 but they said the model was discontinued, so they couldn’t help us any further,” she said.

Now time is running out: “All the rubber is falling off, it is coming away from the sides, and the plastic is wearing away as well,” said Julia.

Kirsty has little strength in her arms, but the cup allows a degree of independence that Julia is keen to keep for as long as possible.

“She has always got her cup in her hand - I don’t want to take her independence away,” she said.

Kirsty with her cup

“She only uses her left hand to hold stuff anyway but this cup has a rubber grip and just a little hole at the top, so it is perfect for her,” said Julia, of Joseph Avenue, Seaham.

“But we just cant get hold of any more of this particular one.”

Now she hopes someone, somewhere, has a cup to spare.

“It did originally come in two colours, which I think was pink and orange,” she said.

Julia’s search has been picked up and shared on social media by family and friends: “I just want to thank everybody who has helepd,” she said.

“I am so grateful to them.”

Anyone who can help can contact Julia on 581 8445.