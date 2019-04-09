Detectives continue to hunt knife-wielding raiders following armed robbery at Sunderland shop

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses to an armed robbery in Sunderland to come forward.

Two men wearing balaclavas struck at the One Stop shop, in Harbour View, in the Roker area just after 10pm on Friday.

Police say the men were believed to have a knife in their possession at the time of the robbery.

They threatened terrified staff at the shop before making off from the scene with money and cigarettes which they had taken.

No staff were physically injured but they have been left shaken by the incident according to police.

Detectives are now appealing to anyone with information regarding the robbery to contact them.

No arrests have yet been made.

A Northumbria Police spokesman said: “At 10.04pm on Friday, police received a report of an armed robbery at the One Stop shop, in Harbour View, Sunderland.

“Two males entered the store wearing balaclavas and were believed to be in possession of a bladed article.

“The individuals were said to threaten staff before making off with a quantity of money and cigarettes.

"Nobody was injured, but those inside the store were left shaken by the incident.

“Inquiries are ongoing to locate those responsible.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1117 040419 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”