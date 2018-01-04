Delilah was hit with a chain in Sunderland street - do you know who owns her?

RSPCA chiefs today appealed for help to find a man seen hitting a dog with chain lead in a Sunderland street.

The incident happened at 6.30am yesterday in Percival Street, Pallion.

Delilah slipped her lead after being struck with a chain in a Sunderland street. Pic: RSPCA.

The dog - a female German shepherd-husky cross called Delilah - slipped her lead and ran into a nearby garden.

The man with her ran away and the dog is now in RSPCA care.

RSPCA inspector Catherine Maddison said: “A man - described as white and wearing dark clothing - was seen hitting Delilah with a chain lead.

“She got away from him and into a nearby garden before the man ran off.

Delilah is a German shepherd-husky cross. Pic: RSPCA.

“Delilah is micro-chipped - which is how we know her name - but the telephone number is out of service.

"Inquiries at the address on file suggest the owner has moved after rehoming her, so we’re drawing a blank.

“Delilah has been checked over by a vet to make sure she’s okay," she said.

"She has some marks on her face, but seems to be in good condition otherwise and is a lovely friendly dog."

Anyone who saw the incident, or knows who owns Delilah, is asked to call the RSPCA inspector appeal line on 0300 123 8018 and leave a message for Insp Maddison.