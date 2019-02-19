Delays on Metro system in Sunderland due to a failed train

There are delays on the Metro system due to a failed train this afternoon.

The issue is affecting trains between Seaburn and South Hylton in Sunderland, causing delays of up to 25 minutes and there are no trains running between Pelaw and Sunderland in both directions until further notice.

Engineers are on their way to rectify the problem.

Metro tweeted: "Delays of up to 25 mins to trains running between Seaburn and South Hylton due to a failed train.

"There are no trains running between Pelaw and Sunderland in both directions until further notice .

"This is due to a failed train. Engineers are en route.

"Go North East are accepting Metro tickets in the affected area on bus services 9, 56 a Pelaw - Park Lane. Gateshead-Jarrow."