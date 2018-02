Passengers on the Metro system are facing delays this morning following heavy snowfall.

In South Tyneside

The service tweeted: "TRAINS ARE UNABLE TO STOP AT HEBBURN PLATFORM 2.

"Please use platform 1, to travel to BEDE -changing to platform 2 if travelling towards Newcastle.

"We are sorry for the obvious inconvenience caused.

It later said: "Due to frozen points there are severe delays on the South Shields to Pelaw line.

"Trains are running.

"We are doing our best in the severe conditions."