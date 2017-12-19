Delays on Metro system due to track fault and cable theft

Passengers on the Metro system are facing delays this morning.

The service has been affected by a track fault and also a cable theft.

Bosses say there are delays of up to 10 minutes between South Hylton in Sunderland and the Newcastle Airport station.

The service tweeted: "We currently have delays of approx. 10 minutes to some services between Airport and South Hylton in both directions, due to a track fault at Bank Foot and cable theft.

"We are running a good service with no reported issues between South Shields and St James in both directions."