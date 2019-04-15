Delays on Metro system after trespasser walks on track

The Metro system has delays this morning.
Metro passengers are facing delays this morning after a trespasser was spotted walking on the tracks.

The person has been seen by Metro staff in the Howdon area of North Tyneside .

The incident has caused delays of up to 25 minutes to trains running between St James in Newcastle and South Shields in both directions.

Metro tweeted: "There are delays of up to 25 mins to trains running between St James and South Shields in both directions due to a trespasser on track in the Howdon area.

"Please leave extra time for your journey."